The Dutch government is expected to impose a mandatory quarantine on people entering the Netherlands from an area deemed a high risk for exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The caretaker Cabinet is expected to make the formal decision on Friday, with the rule likely to take effect on May 15.

The quarantine period will last for ten days, but someone may leave isolation after five days if they test negative for the coronavirus infection, broadcaster NOS reported based on interviews with anonymous government sources.

There will be no exclusions based on mode of transport. The Netherlands also will not establish special hotels to house people in quarantine. Upon arrival, people will have to identify where they will quarantine, and other information which can be used to check for compliance.

Violating the rule will likely result in a 95 euro fine, and enforcement may be organized by the country’s mayors. That penalty would be below the threshold where it would result in a strike on someone’s criminal record. The quarantine measure will affect anyone who has travelled in a region labeled as Code Orange or Code Red by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Travelers arriving in the Netherlands from such an area are told on entry that they are supposed to quarantine, but there is no legal obligation to do so. Currently, all regions globally are considered Code Orange or Code Red. The country’s negative travel advice is set to expire on May 15.