The police arrested a 23-year-old man from Schiedam (Zuid-Holland) on suspicion of involvement in a shooting incident in Son en Breugel near Eindhoven. On Friday evening, a shooting took place at the Ekkersrijt industrial estate, in which a car was shot at from another moving vehicle. Both cars then took off.

The police have investigated whether people have been injured, including by contacting hospitals. That yielded nothing. A 23-year-old man from Valkenswaard (Noord-Brabant) reported to the police on Saturday. He will be heard further, said a spokesman. It is unclear whether this man was injured, but police say he may be related to the shooting.

The suspect from Schiedam is still in custody. His exact role in the shooting incident is still being investigated.