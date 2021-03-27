After extensive investigation, the police determined that the woman who was found dead in Nijmegen on Friday morning was not killed by a crime. It is now known that it is a 49-year-old woman from Nijmegen. The family has been informed of her death, the police say.

The woman's body was found on Friday morning in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Nijmegen. The body lay on a discarded bed next to two above-ground garbage containers. Immediately after the discovery, the police closed the entire area and the forensic department began an extensive investigation.

Throughout the day, residents could only enter and exit the homes if they could identify themselves. The extensive investigation was necessary to determine what had happened to the woman. Whether there was a crime and also to find out what the identity of the victim was.

At the end of the day, it turned out that the woman was possibly a resident of one of the apartments in the residential complex. On this Saturday, the police announced that the woman's identity had been established. The investigation has now been closed.