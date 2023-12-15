Police in Amsterdam found a deceased person in a home in Zuidoost, who is suspected to have passed away three years ago. The discovery was made on Wednesday morning following a report to a neighborhood officer by a local resident, the police reported on Friday. Investigation shows that no crime was committed.

Detectives conducted an investigation into the cause of death. “Based on items found at the scene, our findings suggest that the resident died several years ago,”the police stated.

Because there were no signs of a break-in, and no valuable items were taken, the police said that the person likely died from a natural death. Out of respect for the deceased's family, no further information is being shared.

The police also noted their “sadness” over cases of people whose deaths go unnoticed for such a long time. “If you know someone in your community who seems unusually quiet, doesn't come outside, misses appointments, or whose mailbox is overflowing, please don't hesitate to contact the police,” they wrote.

According to GGD figures, in the Amsterdam-Amstelland, Zaanstad, Waterland, and Diemen region, a person who died two weeks or more ago is found approximately once every ten days - an average of 36 cases per year. This was reported by Nu.nl in October this year.