A woman was found dead at an apartment building on Boeckstaetehof in Nijmegen on Friday morning. Her body was found in a sleeping position on a discarded bed that was standing next to an above ground garbage container. The police are investigating.

A police spokesperson told De Gelderlander that the victim is a woman in her forties and that she has not yet been identified. How she died is not yet clear. The police do not rule out that she was killed in a crime.

Police officers and paramedics responded to the the apartment building at around 9:30 a.m., after a resident reported that someone was lying next to the container. The paramedics confirmed that the woman was dead and the police cordoned off the area.

The police are working on identifying the woman and finding out what happened to her. Investigators called on witnesses to come forward.