Train traffic between Amsterdam Central Station and Alkmaar was halted by an incident on a train on Wednesday morning. The police intervened after reports of someone having a gun on the train near Koog aan de Zaan.

The police received the firearm report at around 9:42 a.m., the Zaanstreek police said on Twitter. Train traffic on the line was halted as the police performed multiple arrests. Exactly what happened is not yet clear, but there are reports that a gun was drawn during a conflict involving multiple persons.

According to NS, no trains are running between Zaandam and Wormerveer due to "deployment by emergency services". The rail company expects problems to persist until at least 1:30 p.m.