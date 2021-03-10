At the coronavirus-safe festival experiments in Biddinghuizen this weekend, the government will also try out its Covid-19 test app. The app shows a green check mark if the owner tested negative for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Public Health announced on Wednesday, NOS reports.

The idea is that the app will eventually be used as a "coronavirus passport", showing that the owner is not contagious - because they tested negative, or because they have been vaccinated, or because they recently recovered from a coronavirus infection. People can use such a coronavirus passport to attend concerts, festivals or go to the movies, for example

But further research needs to be done before the app can be used in this way, Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health said earlier this week. For example, it must first be confirmed that vaccinated people no longer play a role in spreading the virus. On Monday, De Jonge said that the app was "as good as ready".

The Back to Live Pop Festival will be held on the Lowlands festival site in Bidinghuizen this weekend. It consists of two separate events, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. 1,500 people can attend each event.