The tickets for the Back to Live event and festival experiments sold out within an hour, according to the events website. Tickets went on sale at noon. By 1:00 p.m., the website stated they were sold out. And that despite the fact that the site kept crashing due to the large amounts of traffic.

The events are meant to find a way to safely hold festivals and large events during the coronavirus pandemic. Two festivals with a total of four events will be held next weekend and the weekend after - The Back to Live Dance Event in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on March 6 and 7, and the Back to Live Pop Festival at the Wallabi Holland event site in Biddinghuizen on March 13 and 14.

A total of 5,600 tickets were available for the four events, 1,300 for each event in the Ziggo Dome, and 1,500 for each in Biddinghuizen. Attendees will be divided into "bubbles" of different sizes that can't interact with one another, in an effort to limit contact with others.