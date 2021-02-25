Ticket sales for the small-scale Back to Live festivals and events will start at noon on Thursday. The lineups were announced earlier this week. Tickets can be found here.

The events are organized by Fieldlab in collaboration with the government. The goal is to find a safe and responsible way to have events and festivals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Back to Live event is the Back to Live Dance Event at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam next weekend. The Back to Live Pop Festival will be held on the Lowlands festival site in Bidinghuizen the weekend after that. Both weekends will have an event on the Saturday and another on the Sunday.

A maximum of 1,300 visitors can attend the events in the Ziggo Dome, divided into five "bubbles" of 250 people and one of 50 people. The festivals in Biddinghuizen can each be attended by 1,500 people, divided into three bubbles of 500 people.

The first experimental event by Fieldlab, a business conference held in Utrecht earlier this month, was a great success. No one who attended the conference tested positive for the coronavirus afterwards.