The first artists who will be performing at event experiments in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and at the Lowlands site in Biddinghuizen were announced by organizers ID&T and MOJO on Wednesday, NOS reports.

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Sam Feldt, Lucas & Steve, and Lady Bee will perform at the Back to Live Dance Event in the Ziggo Dome on March 6. On March 7, André Hazes will perform in a test concert.

The line-up for the test festival on the Lowlands site on March 13 includes Joris Voorn and Colin Benders. On March 14, Chef'Special, De Staat, Maan, and Jett Rebel will perform at the Back to Live Pop Festival.

The Ziggo events can have 1,300 attendees each, the Biddinghuizen ones each 1,500. At all the events, the visitors will be divided into "bubbles" of different sizes that can't interact with one another. This is to see if this will help limit the spread of the coronavirus at events, so that events can be organized safely during the pandemic.