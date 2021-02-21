After the first major conference since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic took place last Monday, one employee was tested positive, reports RTV Utrecht. The conference, which took place in the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, is part of a series of trial events organized by Fieldlab.

This is an initiative of the events industry in collaboration with the government to see how restarting the entertainment industry can be done in a covid-safe way. The 500 visitors were only allowed access if they could show a negative corona test. According to the organization, this was also the case with the employee in question.

Several days after the event, the trial participants were retested. The employee already had complaints at the time and tested positive for the coronavirus.

What this means for the rest of the participants in the trial is as yet unclear.