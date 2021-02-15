Five hundred people will attend a conference in the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht on Monday in the first Fieldlab experiment to see whether large events can be held safely during the coronavirus pandemic, RTL Nieuws reports.

This first experimental event is a events sector conference which State Secretary Mona Keijzer of Economic Affairs and Climate will also attend. Comedian Dolf Jansen and the Metropole Orchestra will perform.

Attendees will have to present a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours in advance, and their temperature will be measured upon arrival. Inside, the visitors will be followed by motion sensors to measure afterwards how much contact they have had with others. All attendees will also be tested for the coronavirus again five days after the event.

This is the first of multiple event experiments. Later this week, Guido Weijers will be playing for 500 people in the same theater. And at the end of the month there will be two football matches, each attended by 1,500 supporters.