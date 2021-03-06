The police arrested two people who allegedly called on social media to "set fire" to the municipal coronavirus test site in Eindhoven (Noord-Brabant). It concerns a 57-year-old woman from Andel (Noord-Brabant) and a 37-year-old man from Gilze (Noord-Brabant). The police suspect them of posting messages that may incite violence.

On Friday, the police said they received various signals about the incident. Police warn that not only posting but also sharing messages that may incite violence is a criminal offense.

Corona test sites have been targeted in recent times. On Wednesday, there was an explosion at the test site in Bovenkarspel (Noord-Holland). At the end of January, flammable goods were found at a test location in Hilversum (Noord-Holland), and in Urk the municipal test site was set on fire on 23 January.