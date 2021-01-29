The police closed a coronavirus test center in Hilversum on Friday morning due to "an investigation into suspicious items". The street was cordoned off as a precaution, the Gooi en Vechtstreek police said on Twitter.

At 1:00 p.m. the police said that the investigation was still ongoing. They expected to release the center and street during the course of the afternoon.

Health service GGD Gooi en Vechtstreek called everyone who had an appointment for Friday and rescheduled or moved the appointment to a nearby test center.