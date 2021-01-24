The corona test site that was set on Fire on Saturday is a “big blow in our face” for the municipal health service GGD Flevoland. This was in a statement made by Cees Verdam, director of public health at GGD Flevoland, on Sunday. A plan is currently being devised to see how testing can be resumed as soon as possible.

The test site in the harbor was set on fire on Saturday night when dozens of people took to the streets in Urk to protest against the curfew.

“Obviously, this won’t defeat us. As the GGD, we work very hard to combat corona. All our people put their heart and soul into this, and then this is quite a slap in our face,” said Verde.

He added that this was “now a matter for the police, and we let them do their jobs. What we have to do is see how we can resume the corona tests in Urk as soon as possible because that is our task.”

De Jonge: “This goes beyond all limits”

Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health said that the fire “goes beyond all limits.” “Employees are rightly upset. Their crucial work on the front line of the crisis deserves respect and appreciation. Nothing else,” said De Jonge on Twitter.

Due to the unrest, the municipality issued an emergency order. Two people were arrested, and dozens have been fined for non-compliance with the curfew. Mayor Cees van den Bos of Urk says he is ashamed of what has happened.

It was also restless in other cities on Saturday night. In Stein in Limburg, around a hundred young people clashed with the police. In Rotterdam, fifty people were fined for demonstrating against the curfew and other corona measures. In Amersfoort, a small-scale protest action took place by action group ‘Virus Truth’.

