Minster Bas van 't Wout of Economic Affairs called on catering entrepreneurs to not open their terraces on Tuesday. Opening terraces, and gatherings in parks, will lead to higher infection numbers, which will result in the lockdown lasting longer. "Don't do it, because it's just dangerous," he said, NOS reports.

The cabinet is already taking a conscious risk by easing some measures next week, Van 't Wout said. "There is really no more room to do more now. We will have to create that space ourselves. The only way to get out of this misery is for everyone to stick to the rules."

He said he understands the irritation and helplessness among catering entrepreneurs. "When I see those parks filling up, I also think: dude, nice solidarity. Not only with the catering industry, but also with the people who work in healthcare. So mayors just have to enforce, Minister [Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security] is also speaking to them about it. And that's not fun, but it is necessary."

Local branches of hospitality association KHN called on catering establishments to open their terraces on Tuesday. According to them, this can be done safely and responsibly and they don't understand why this is not allowed along with contact professions being allowed to reopen and non-essential stores being allowed to receive some customers.

Images of thousands of people gathering in parks were the last straw for many catering entrepreneurs, the KHN departments said.

Catering establishments have been closed for everything but takeaways since October.