Eight people were arrested for suspected involvement in a fatal shooting in Bergen aan Zee on Tuesday. The suspects are three men and three women from Colombia, and a man and a woman from Norway, the police said on Friday.

The shooting happened at 3:34 p.m. on the Van der Wijckplein in the Noord-Holland town. A 45-year-old man from Colombia was killed.

Witnesses said they saw multiple people arguing with each other, followed by shots being fired. An injured man was pulled into a car, which drove away. The others involved in the shouting match drove away in at least three cars.

The vehicle with the injured man was stopped by the police on Staionsstraat in the municipality of Bergen. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate the shot man, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The suspects were all arrested in Amsterdam on Thursday and during the early hours of Friday morning. The Colombian suspects are between the ages of 29 and 54 years old, the Norwegians are 28 and 25 years old.

They are in restricted custody, which means they are only allowed contact with their lawyers. It also means that the police can't reveal further details about the investigation at this stage.