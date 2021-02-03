The current mild afternoon temperatures will not last long. This weekend is expected to be icy cold, with a chance of snow and maximums hovering around freezing, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy and wet, but mild for the time of year with maximums ranging from 7 degrees on the Wadden to up to 12 degrees in the southeast.

Overnight, the rain will gradually leave the country to the east, with cloud cover clearing from the west. Minimum temperatures will drop to around 3 degrees.

Thursday will see a lot of clouds, but the sun will also make an appearance now and again. Maximum temperatures will be around 10 degrees, with a moderate south to southwesterly wind.

Friday is expected to be mild and rainy. Over the weekend, the weather will turn to winter with a chance of snow and maximums around freezing expected into the early days of next week.