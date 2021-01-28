A theater in Rotterdam amusement park Plaswijckpark burned down on Wednesday night. A minor was arrested on suspicion of arson, based on a video circulating online, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

The building's thatched roof meant the fire spread very quickly. Firefighters had it under control at around 9:30 p.m. and it burned out during the course of the night.

On Facebook, the park confirmed the fire, adding that it was receiving a flood of support and well wishes. "We are very grateful for that." According to the park, nobody was injured in the fire and its animals were brought to safety. "We will of course give you an update when there is more clarity."

Shortly after the fire, a crowdfunding campaign was launched for the park, according to NU.nl. By 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, it already raised almost 37 thousand euros.