Fire destroys theater in Rotterdam theme park; Arson suspected
A theater in Rotterdam amusement park Plaswijckpark burned down on Wednesday night. A minor was arrested on suspicion of arson, based on a video circulating online, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.
The building's thatched roof meant the fire spread very quickly. Firefighters had it under control at around 9:30 p.m. and it burned out during the course of the night.
On Facebook, the park confirmed the fire, adding that it was receiving a flood of support and well wishes. "We are very grateful for that." According to the park, nobody was injured in the fire and its animals were brought to safety. "We will of course give you an update when there is more clarity."
Shortly after the fire, a crowdfunding campaign was launched for the park, according to NU.nl. By 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, it already raised almost 37 thousand euros.
Sources tell us "the fire at #Plaswijckpark #Rotterdam IS curfew riots related". Watch the video! 🔥#avondklokrellen #coronaprotest #Netherlands pic.twitter.com/FkuqHoTOGI— NewsBlog (@newsblogmedia) January 27, 2021
Plaswijckpark in Rotterdam Netherlands has been set on fire by anti-lockdown protesters last night. Local news video of the family amusement park that includes a zoo with "monkeys and wallabies." #plaswijckpark pic.twitter.com/OF59YmxOIs— ✨Sk Boz✨ (@skkboz) January 28, 2021