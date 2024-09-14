The police arrested three suspects in connection with the explosion and major fire in Allard Piersonstraat in Rotterdam. They are three men aged 19, 20, and 21. All suspects come from Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel and were arrested there on Friday.

Last Tuesday, a large fire broke out on Allard Piersonstraat in Rotterdam’s Delfshaven neighborhood at around 4:30 a.m. It soon became apparent that an explosion had caused the fire, as locals heard a bang before the fire started.

Residents of the home where the fire started were rescued with a crane truck. According to the emergency services, they had to evacuate a total of 40 residents of the apartment building. Paramedics checked three people over at the scene and took two of them to a nearby hospital, Rijmond reported.

The residents of the 14 evacuated homes in the Nieuwe Westen district will not be able to return home for the time being, the municipality of Rotterdam reported earlier.

In the course of last week, the police tracked down the three men. On Thursday, September 12, the first suspect, aged 21, was arrested. The other two suspects were arrested a day later.

Residents of Allard Piersonstraat were already victims of explosions in April last year. In July of the same year, the police reported that they had arrested three men after investigating the explosions, according to NOS.