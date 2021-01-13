Another four women were attacked in the Alkmaar and Heiloo area during the first week of January 2021, the police revealed on Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday. It is not yet clear whether this was the same man who assaulted 25 women in the same area at the end of 2020, but the incidents do have similarities, the police said.

Most of the 2020 victims were walking or jogging when a man came cycling up behind them and grabbed or smacked their buttocks. This also happened in the four recent incidents.

The first attack of this year happened on Belieslaan in Heilo at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, January 4. The next day there were two assaults, the first on Prins Bernhardlaan in Alkmaar at around 5:15 p.m., and then half an hour later on De Geest in Alkmaar. And on Wednesday, 6 January, a woman was groped on Lyceumstraat in Alkmaar.

The woman who was assaulted on Prins Bernhardlaan got a look at her attacker. She estimated that he is about 1.85 meters tall. He was wearing a coat that was orange-red on the back and had the hood pulled tight around his face. He was also wearing dark skinny jeans and sneakers with a large white V on them.

The police think the perpetrator may have cycled around these areas for a time, until he could surprise the victims. Investigators call on witnesses to come forward.