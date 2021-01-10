Motorists were hindered by the icy conditions on roads throughout the country on Saturday and Sunday. There were accidents in several places.

In Oud-Beijerland in Zuid-Holland, two people died in a car accident after their vehicle slipped off the road and landed in the water. The police said that the slippery roads might have been the cause. The victims were a 25-year-old man and a 21-yea-old woman from Oud-Beijerland.

Things also went wrong in Moergestel, near Tilburg in Limburg. There, a car flipped over on Saturday evening. The road conditions were probably the cause for this accident, writes Omroep Brabant.

