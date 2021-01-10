The Meteorological Institute KNMI warns on Sunday that roads may again be slippery. Code yellow has thus been issued for the entire country. This is expected to last until at least 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The police also warned that it can be slippery off of the main roads. They urge road users to be cautious on their Twitter account, writing “very slippery in some places. Adjust your driving behavior and pay close attention while waking.”



Furthermore, sun is not on the program for this Sunday in the Netherlands. The KNMI reports only a ten percent chance to catch some rays with temperatures ranging between a maximum of two to four degrees Celsius.



Despite looming clouds, they day will be mostly dry with only a 20 percent chance of showers.

A moderately strong wind will blow through the country, coming from the south-west.



Next week temperatures will stay above zero, diminishing any hopes of snow anytime soon.