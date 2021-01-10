The suspicious package found in front of a Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer on Sunday in Noord-Holland appears to contain fresh rolls. The big box was put there by a supplier on Sunday morning, announced the police.

“Agreements will be made so that these types of deliveries cannot lead to such ‘suspicious’ situations,” wrote the police.

The police and the Explosives Clearance Service Defense (EOD) arrived on the scene on Sunday after a report of a suspicious package, only to find out that the box contained fresh bread. “In light of what has happened before at various Polish supermarkets, we would rather be safe than sorry,” explained a police spokesperson.

The surrounding houses were evacuated as a precaution. The residents have been told that they can return to their homes.

