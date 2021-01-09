The police arrested a 49-year-old man suspected as the perpetrator of a deadly shooting in Nijmegen on Tuesday. The man is a local from the city and was taken into custody on Friday, reports the police. A woman and three men had previously already been arrested in relation to the case.

The shooting occurred in the Lankforst neighborhood shortly after 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday. A critically injured man was found inside the apartment. Attempts to resuscitate him were to no avail, and he died at the scene.

After the initial four arrests, the police suspected that the shooter was still a fugitive. Reports write that the perpetrator took off by car after the incident.

Firearms found

The man was arrested in the northern part of the country on suspicion of murder or manslaughter. During the arrest, the police also found a firearm. Forensics are investigating whether this is indeed the murder weapon.

The four suspects previously arrested have since been released.

