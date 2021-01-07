A 14-year-old girl from Purmerend was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old man two days prior in Almere.

The victim called police to his apartment Almere's Muziekwijk on Monday around 6.55 p.m., stating that he was injured and needed assistance. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to a wound caused by a sharp object.

According to Omroep Flevoland, neighbors reported hearing a loud argument and screams earlier that night, followed by police sirens.

Witness statements and other investigation led the police to the 14-year-old girl. She was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing. Exactly how she may have been involved, the police did not say.

The investigation is ongoing.