A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death on the street in Winsum on Wednesday evening. The police arrested a 19-year-old man from the municipality of Het Hogeland. Investigators are looking for witnesses.

The police received the first report of the stabbing on A.S. de Blecourtlaan in Winsum at around 8:45 p.m. First responders found the critically injured girl on the street. They tried to resuscitate her, but it was to no avail. She died at the scene.

The stabbing happened in a residential neighborhood. Local young people told RTV Noord that they knew the victim and that she was in a relationship with the suspect. Another local was shocked by the incident. “This is a very quiet neighborhood. You wouldn’t expect anything like that here,” they told the broadcaster.

The police confirmed that the girl knew arrested the 19-year-old man. He is in custody for questioning. The police are investigating what happened and asked witnesses to come forward.

Mayor Henk Jan Bolding of Het Hogeland expressed his condolences to the victim’s family. “This is the worst thing that can happen to parents. We are very shocked and and all attention and sympathy now goes to the family,” he said.