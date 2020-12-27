A motorist was injured on the exit of the A59 near Heesch in Noord-Brabant on Saturday night. He probably lost control over his car and disappeared among the trees. The driver may have been stuck in his vehicle for several hours before help arrived. On his phone, a message was found from earlier in the evening asking where he was.

An employee of a salvage company was driving on the slip road around 7.00 p.m. when he saw a light in the bushes. When he went to check, he discovered a car lying on its side between the trees, reports Omproep Brabant.

The reason why the driver lost control over his vehicle is still unknown. After his car hit a few branches, it came to a halt against a tree.

The man, who was trapped, was freed from his vehicle by the fire brigade and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown as of Sunday morning.

