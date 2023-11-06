The 31-year-old driver who veered off the A28 highway in his Lamborghini at over 300 kilometers per hour in March 2022 was sentenced on Monday to community service, a driving disqualification, and a suspended prison sentence. The court in Zwolle stated on Monday it aims to send a clear message with this verdict.

Rick van S. from Heesbeen in the province of Noord-Brabant received a one-and-a-half-year driving ban, with six months suspended. He was also given a 120-hour community service order and a two-week suspended prison sentence, something the Public Prosecution Service (OM) had not demanded.

The OM demanded 150 hours of community service and an 18-month driving ban, with six months suspended, for the man.

"However, the court wants to send a strong message to the defendant and to society that such driving behavior is unacceptable," the court said. The court concluded that Van S. was driving his Lamborghini at 300 kilometers per hour on the A28 highway.

The court in Zwolle found that the driver endangered other road users and his passenger. Van S. was on his way to a show at the Assen circuit on March 27, 2022, when he lost control of his white Lamborghini Aventador S near the Rouveen viaduct. No one was injured in the accident. Two brake discs were found 200 meters from the crash site on the opposite carriageway. The car, estimated to be worth half a million euros, was a total loss, and no insurance payout was made.

Van S. was driving at 300 kilometers per hour in a 100-kilometer-per-hour zone near Rouveen. The court deemed such behavior extremely dangerous as it is unlikely that other road users would anticipate such speeds. "The car flew past," the court quoted one motorist. The driving behavior left a significant impression on other drivers who later reported to the police. Van S. had previously received a fine from the Public Prosecution Service in 2019 for a speeding violation.

