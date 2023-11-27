The police evacuated six secondary schools of the Het Hooghuis school community in Oss and Heesch in Noord-Brabant on Monday over a bomb threat. It involves five locations in Oss and one in Heesch.

Local media outlet DTV reported that the threat was sent from a student’s school email account. “We have spoken to the person who made the claim,” police said. “This shows that it is was a false alarm.”

The threat was first observed by school personnel in the morning. The schools involved were evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency services workers assisted with clearing out the buildings at the end of the morning, according to Brabants Dagblad. About 4,500 children attend the six schools.

The school community reported that all locations were closed on Monday, and students would not be given lessons online or in person. Despite authorities determining the incident to be a false alarm, the schools planned to remain closed for the day. “We will further investigate the background to this report,” police said.

According to NU.nl, the authorities in Belgium also closed 27 schools in Brussels and Walloon Brabant on Monday due to a bomb threat. It is not clear whether the two cases are linked.