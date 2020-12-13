An office building in Rotterdam-Nesselande was shot at around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday. The police found several bullet shells on the street. One of the windows of the building was completely covered in bullet holes.

The police reported that the bullets were likely fired from an automatic. The targeted business premise has recently been in use as a car rental company.

The police stated that to their knowledge, there were no injuries. Officers found an empty car on the A20 motorway, which was confiscated and is being examined. The incident is under investigation, and police are calling on witnesses to report.



