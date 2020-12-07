Multiple shots were fired at an Italian restaurant on Westerstraat in the center of Amsterdam overnight. Photos from the scene show at least five bullet holes in the restaurant's window.

The shooting was reported to the police at around 00:40 a.m. on Monday, according to AT5. The police cordoned off the area and forensic investigators were deployed to investigate.

As far as is known, no one was injured and no arrests were made.

A witness told AT5 that police officers found five bullet casings on the street outside the restaurant.