The night from Saturday to Sunday was once again a turbulent one for the people of Urk. The riot control unit (ME) was deployed to take action caused by groups of young people who were throwing around dangerous fireworks. Several people were arrested.

This is the third weekend that there has been unrest in Urk. Last week, ten people were arrested for, among other things, throwing fireworks at police officers. The weekend prior to that saw similar unrest. Several areas of the town had been declared a “risk area”.

The municipality and police already had indications that there would be more disturbances this weekend. For that reason, many police officers were visibly present on Saturday evening. Reportedly, the police used drones to surveil the area. Preventive searches were also conducted. There was a ban on gatherings larger than four people.