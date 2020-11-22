Dozens of young people caused unrest in Urk on Saturday night. They lit fireworks and started fires, said a police spokeswoman. The situation was brought under control, and the peace returned around 12:45 a.m.

The disturbances started around 9 p.m. Heavy fireworks were being used, and fires were started in various places. Random garbage cans and vehicles went up in flames.

To bring the situation under control, the police in Urk received assistance from units from surrounding regions.

At least twenty police cars and various firefighter units were involved. No one has been arrested, according to the police spokeswoman. It is unclear what caused the disturbances.

Other parts of the country saw unrest last night as well. The police also had to intervene in Arnhem when a fireworks protest got out of control. There, at least two people were arrested, reports Omroep Gelderland.

Firework fans from all over the country had announced that they would be setting off fireworks around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening in protest against the ban on fireworks on New Year's Eve.

