People in Urk once again experienced a turbulent night on Saturday. Groups of young people gathered around the Wilhelminapark all evening, some carrying heavy fireworks. The police arrested ten people.

The riot control unit (ME) eventually had to intervene. Officers were being assaulted with bottles and stones. According to Mayor Cees van den Bos, “a number of important arrests have been made.”

The situation in Urk has been tense for some time. Just last week, dozens of young people caused trouble, starting fires and bombarding the police. These riots are assumed to be protests against the fireworks ban that was announced for the whole of the Netherlands last week.

This weekend, extra measures will be taken in Urk, announced by the municipality in a joint effort with the police and the Public Prosecution Service (OM). A part of Urk has been labeled a “risk area” for the whole weekend.

The police force was also granted the right to conduct preventative searches. “Urk now wants a quiet weekend,” said Mayor Cees van den Bos. According to him, a small group of rioters is ruining it for everyone.

