The police arrested a 23-year-old man from Waalwijk on suspicion that he assaulted at least six minor girls between the ages of 12 and 16 years over the past months. According to the police, he pinched their buttocks as they rode their bicycle or scooter.

The man struck multiple times on Halve Zolenpad, but also in other places in Waalwijk, the police said. Community police officers identified the suspect after one of the victims managed to take a photo of him.

The man was arrested and questioned on Wednesday. An official report was filed against him and the Public Prosecution Service will decide how to proceed, the police said.