Saturday morning will start out with fog in the north and east, which will slowly turn into low clouds, according to meteorological institute KNMI. No rain is expected and the day will be relatively cold with maximums between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, from north to southeast.

Cloud cover will predominate most of Saturday, but there will be some periods of sunshine. A moderate easterly wind may make it feel a few degrees colder.

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday, with no rain expected and the sun peeking through the clouds from time to time. They day will be colder, however, with maximums climbing no higher than 6 degrees.

Next week may see some rainfall, though nothing too heavy. Afternoon temperatures are expected to hover around 6 degrees.