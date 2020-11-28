A minute of silence will be held in memory of Diego Maradona at all football matches in the Netherlands this weekend. The Royal Dutch Football Association KNVB and the Eredivisie jointly agreed on this.

In a statement on Friday, the KNVB announced that “with a minute of silence, Dutch professional football wants to pay respect to one of the greatest football icons of all time.”

The minute of silence will take place at the beginning of each match. This was also the case in the practice match between the Dutch female team against the United States on Friday.

Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of sixty from the consequences of cardiac arrest. UEFA immediately decided to hold a minute of silence at all matches in the Champions League and Europa League.

Other countries will commemorate the football icon as well. Minutes of silence will be held in the German, Spanish and French league, among others, this weekend.

In France, it is the intention that the players from an M in the center circle before the matches. In Serie A, the league in which Maradona experienced his heyday at Napoli, according to Italian media, the game will be stopped at the tenth minute in memory of the man who played with the number 10.

