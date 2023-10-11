The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, commemorated the victims of the recent events in Israel on Wednesday. The Dutch MPs observed a minute of silence in the presence of Israeli Ambassador Modi Ephraim. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema also observed a moment of silence on Wednesday in the city council.

The President of the Tweede Kamer Vera Bergkamp described in her speech the images of the “terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel” as shocking. “There are hundreds of innocent victims,” she added, expressing her support to the relatives. She also drew attention to the civilian victims on the Palestinian side and their relatives. “The aftermath of these horrible events has only victims,” she remarked.

In his speech, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte described the “horrific acts of terror committed by Hamas in Israel” against innocent victims as "heartbreaking and bewildering,” adding that “there is actually no word big enough for such great sadness.”

He said that “both the people of Israel and the residents of Gaza are victims of the spiral of violence unleashed by the killing machine of the terrorist movement Hamas,” and insisted that Israel has every right to defend itself against this violence. “After such a horrible series of attacks, no 'yes, but' is appropriate,” he remarked. He then emphasized that the government and people of Israel could count on the support of the Netherlands.

Israeli Ambassador Modi Ephraim stated on X (previously known as Twitter) that he was deeply touched by Rutte’s words and grateful for the expression of support from the Tweede Kamer.

I was deeply touched by your words. Thanks for your continuing support https://t.co/b9yPjqXTNB — Modi Ephraim (@AmbModiEphraim) October 11, 2023

According to ANP, the parliamentarians from Denk were not present on Wednesday for the commemoration, because they are bothered that Israel is not equally condemned when Palestinian children die. Sylvana Simons from Bij1 was not there either, as her party supports the Palestinian people’s “anti-colonial resistance.”

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema also publicly reacted to the recent events on Wednesday. "The images from Israel and Gaza are hitting our city hard,” she told the city council before a council meeting, as reported by AT5.

She said that the municipality was working together with the police and the Koninklijke Marechaussee to protect Jewish schools, organizations, and synagogues, as well as to ensure the safety of mosques and the Muslim community. She added that there should be space and freedom to peacefully express emotions and demonstrate.

"We are each other's neighbors, we sit next to each other in the school desks, play sports together, and meet each other everywhere. This means that we have to make space for each other. For each other's grief, sorrow, and worries, and that we help and comfort each other. We are all Amsterdam residents," the mayor concluded.

After Halsema’s speech, the city council observed a minute of silence.