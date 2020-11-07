The Netherlands can expect pleasant weather today, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures above what is usual for the time of year, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Some high cloud cover will filter into the sky in the afternoon. Maximums will range between 11 degrees in the north and 16 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will be cloudy, with occasional periods of sunshine. Maximums will be high at around 15 or 16 degrees.

Monday will look a lot like Sunday, with cloudy skies, but little chance of rain. From Tuesday, cloud cover will increase and there will be a bigger chance of rain.