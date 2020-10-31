The weekend in the Netherlands was predicted to start with a damp and stiff winds, according to meteorological agency KNMI. Dry, even sunny weather was expected in the afternoon, especially in the south.

Temperatures on Saturday were likely to reach no higher than 15 degrees Celsius. Winds out of the southwest and then the south will range from 20 to 30 kilometers per hour across most of the country. The wind speed could even hit 40 km/h in Noord-Holland.

Despite a 90-percent chance of precipitation for the day, the afternoon hours were likely to be dry. Breaks in the clouds could bring in some sunlight here and there, with clearer skies expected in the southern provinces.

More rain was predicted into the evening and later hours, but there was a good chance the weather could dry up at night.

A warmer Sunday was likely to hit 17 degrees in many parts of the Netherlands, even with a cooler overnight temperature dipping as low as 10 degrees. However, more rain was expected over the course of the day, with the wind continuing out of the south.

The air temperature will peak between 19 and 21 degrees on Monday, as the wind shifts back and strengthens up from the southwest. The low temperature should register between 13 and 15 degrees.

Both Monday and Tuesday were likely to be dryer. Even though Tuesday will be chillier, the chance of precipitation was 50-50, with more sun expected in more parts of the Netherlands.