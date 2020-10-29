A 15-year-old girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, was found. She was not physically injured, the Oost-Brabant police said on Twitter at around midnight. A suspect was arrested.

“Of course they were completely happy. Over the moon”, said family spokesperson Jeroen Baardemans to Omroep Brabant. “The only goal was to get her back safely and that has now happened.”

Celine from Berghem in Noord-Brabant went missing on Friday at about 6:10 p.m.. She was last seen getting into a car with an unknown man near her home.

The police issued a Missing Child Alert when she was reported missing. That was escalated to an Amber Alert when the police investigation showed that her life may be in danger after authorities reviewed camera footage that showed the man and his vehicle in her neighborhood.

The police did not say whether the suspect arrested was the stranger whose car Celine entered. No details were revealed officially about where she was found, though Brabants Dagblad reported that she may have been rescued in Groningen.

Earlier in the week there had been a report that the girl was seen in the northern city far away from her home near Oos.

The police said that more information would be released on Thursday.