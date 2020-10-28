Police in the Netherlands issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday night for Celine van Es, a 15-year-old girl missing for just over five days. “She may be in mortal danger,” police said, expressing concern that she may be in the company of someone suspicious.

Van Es was last seen on the Schoolstraat in Berghen, Noord-Brabant, at about 6:10 p.m. on October 23. “The investigation now shows that Celine was picked up by an unknown man near her home,” police continued.

They drove off together in a yellow-green Kia Picanto. Authorities shared photos of a bearded man with average length brown hair dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt or jacket, with black pants, and tan shoes.

The investigation was featured on television program Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday night. During that broadcast, police said they knew about reports that the girl was taken under duress, and that she may have been spotted in Groningen far away from her home on the outskirts of Oss. Police at the time said they were not prepared to rule out any scenarios.

Van Es was described as being a 1.65-meter tall blonde girl with grayish-green eyes. She was wearing a hip-length black CoolCat jacket with a gold chest, and a hood with gold-colored lining. She was also wearing leggings in a camouflage pattern with white, gray and black.

Police did not release a physical description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case, or who has seen either Celine van Es or the man in the photographs should immediately call authorities at 0800-6070. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call 0800-7000.

The Amber Alert system was introduced in the Netherlands nearly 12 years ago. The bulletin about Celine van Es was the thirtieth time the Amber Alert system has been activated. When a child's welfare is not believed to be in immediate danger, police are more likely to release a Missing Child Alert.