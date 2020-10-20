A 23-year-old man who was critically injured in a shooting in Amsterdam Osdorp early on Tuesday morning, succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the police said. The police are looking for witnesses.

The shooting happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Hoekenes, near Vreedenhaven. First responders found the man bleeding on the street. He was resuscitated and rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police put a team of 20 detectives on the investigation into this shooting. Technical and forensic investigations were done at the scene. Police officers are also studying surveillance camera footage and looking for witnesses.

Investigators call on anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary in the area around the time of the shooting, or who have camera footage or information that may relate to this investigation, to come forward.