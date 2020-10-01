Divers off the coast of the Neeltje Jans island in Zeeland discovered a car likely to have one or more occupants inside, police said. Authorities said they would not disclose details about the vehicle's description shortly after it was found on Thursday morning.

The vehicle was expected to be recovered later in the afternoon. "It is not known how long the car has been in the water," police said. They were investigating several different scenarios with regard to what happened, but authorities were not prepared to release more information in the early afternoon.

Gezonken auto met mogelijk slachtoffers ontdekt in Vrouwenpolder - https://t.co/pG2LHlSklY pic.twitter.com/dkSQwwOAFL — Middelburgse & Veerse Bode (@M_burgseBode) October 1, 2020

It was discovered in the water off Dijkgraaf A. M. Gelukweg, in the municipality of Vrouwenpolder. The car was found on the north end of the island near event space Tophuis by the Delta Works storm surge barrier there.

Police in Zeeland were working with national division officers and the LTOZ, an underwater search team.