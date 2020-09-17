€4.5 million worth of ketamine confiscated in large bust

Last week the FIOD, the tax authority's investigative department, found and confiscated approximately 185 kilograms of ketamine. This drug has a street value worth of 4.5 million euros. Two men at the age of 54 and 56 were arrested. They were both from the Amsterdam area, NOS reports.

Ketamine is used in the medical world as a pain reliever and anesthetic, but it is also a popular party drug.

There were 7 regions were the raids were conducted, Amsterdam, Almere, Soest, Weesp, Vinkeveen, Nieuwe-Vennep and Nieuwe Wetering. The raids were in 9 houses, business premises and warehouses. The drugs were found in the home of the father of one of the suspects.

The authorities also seized firearms, encrypted phones, bags, watches and several cars. The FIOD found a total of 300.000 euros in cash. Millions of euros were also seized in real estate and bank accounts.

One of the suspects may have been laundering illegally earned money through bank accounts in Spain, Dubai and Hong Kong, according to the Public Prosecutor. Three other people were also arrested in this case. They have since been released from custody but remain suspects.