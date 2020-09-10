Two seriously injured in aerial work platform accident

Three people were hurt in Harderwijk after an aerial work platform toppled over. Two of those injured were badly wounded, emergency services personnel told several local news outlets.

Two people were trapped underneath the bucket truck, and a third person was lying next to it. Those who were trapped were rescued by firefighters and transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

#Harderwijk 10-8-20 9:10 - Verreiker kantelt om op bouwterrein aan de Knardijk. 3 personen zijn gewond en afgevoerd richting het ziekenhuis. Er is ook een traumahelikopter ter plaatse gekomen voor bijstand. De politie doet verder onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/bmjtwzEGVC — Rick schut fotografie (@RickSchutfoto) September 10, 2020

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. on Flevoweg at a building which previously housed the Hardersplaza nightclub. Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with a trauma team which was sent by helicopter.

Part of the roof was also damaged as a result of the accident. The building is being converted into large shopping center, according to De Stentor.

The cause of the accident was under investigation. The labor inspectorate was also participating alongside police to determine what happened.