Netherlands contributed 9 names to storm naming project

Dutch meteorological agency KNMI contributed nine of the 21 names which may be used to identify severe storms which impact the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The weather agencies of all three countries have collaborated on the Name Our Storms project for six years, with the goal of raising awareness for the threats posed by the storms.

The storm names alternate between traditionally male and female names, starting this year with Aiden and Bella. “As in previous years, Q, U, X, Y and Z will not be used, to comply with the international storm naming conventions,” the Met Office in the UK said in a statement.

Dutch names on the list include Christoph, for KNMI founder Christophorus Buys Ballot, Evert, in honor of Elfstedentocht skating race winner Evert van Benthem, and Klaas for meteorologist Klaas Rienk Postma. He worked for the KNMI during the 1953 North Sea flood disaster. Minne Hoekstra will also be honored as the first ever Elfstedentocht winner in 1909.

The other Dutch names on the list include Fleur and Julia, while voters in all three countries selected Lilah, Naia and Ravi. “Half of the Dutch (52%) are in favor of naming storms, rather than describing a storm without a name (30%),” said the KNMI in a statement

.“Research in Britain shows that naming storms raises awareness of dangerous weather, sends a consistent message to the public and prompts people to take action to prevent damage and injury. The naming of storms by the KNMI can help with communication of impending dangerous weather via the media and other government agencies,” the KNMI concluded.