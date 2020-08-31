Man shot dead on Uden street; Two arrests

A man was killed in a shooting on Batenburglaan in Uden on Sunday evening. The police arrested two suspects a short time later. A third suspect is still at large, the Oost-Brabant police said on Twitter

The shooing happened at around 7:45 p.m. Emergency services responded en mass. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene, the police said. Two suspects were arrested within an hour after the shooting. The police were still looking for a white, bald man with a large build, according to a post on citizens' notification system Burgernet shorty after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

An eyewitness told Brabants Dagblad that he may have seen the perpetrators. He saw the victim lying at the crossing of Batenburglaan and Schepenhoek, with a woman trying to help him. "The victim was on the street and had a wound near his heart. The woman who was there asked if I wanted to call 112. Since I didn't have a phone with me, I wanted to go to the nearest house. But as I walked up the path, a man with a gun in his hand opened the door." The witness saw the man get into a Volvo with another man and drove away.

A neighbor, who followed what happened from his window, told a similar story to BN De Stem. He added that he saw the car return a little later, with a man getting out to grab something from the street. He aimed his gun at the people who came to help the victim, according to the witness, before getting back into the car and leaving the scene.

Whether the two suspects arrested were the same duo the witnesses saw, is not yet clear.