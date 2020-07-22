Suspect on the run after Amsterdam-West shooting injures one

A shooting just before 8 p.m. left one man injured in front of a cafe in Amsterdam-West on Wednesday night. An hour later police said they were still actively searching for the suspect who may have fled the scene on a scooter.

It happened at the corner of Balboastraat and Vespuccistraat, an area which police cordoned off for their investigation. Several gunshots rang out and the victim was hit in the leg. Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, along with a trauma team in a helicopter.

Within 15 minutes of the shooting, police released an urgent bulletin saying they were searching for a white or lighter-skinned man who was small in stature. He was wearing a black sweater with a white logo, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

By 9:30 p.m. police had cancelled the bulletin, but did not reveal if they found the subject of their manhunt. The case was still under investigation.